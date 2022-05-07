1 dead, 6 others injured in Indianapolis shootings Tuesday morning

The shootings happened between 12:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating multiple shootings that happened across the city Tuesday morning.

This follows a wave of weekend violence in which two people were killed and 13 others were injured.

Below is a timeline of Tuesday morning's incidents, starting with the most recent:

6:20 a.m.

IMPD responded to a person shot in the 3600 block of North Grant Avenue, near North Sherman Drive and East 36th Street, on the city's east side around 6:20 a.m.

Police arrived and found two men who had been shot. According to IMPD, one of the victims is listed in critical condition, while the second victim's condition was listed as serious.

Shortly before 8 a.m., IMPD confirmed one of the victims died from his injuries. The Marion County Coroner's Office identified him as 26-year-old Anthony Higginson Jr.

IMPD told 13News a family disturbance led to the shooting. IMPD said there was an argument and fight with shots fired hitting both of those involved in the fight.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Christopher Edwards at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Christopher.Craighill@indy.gov.

4:30 a.m.

IMPD responded to a report of a person shot in the 2300 block of South Oxford Street, near East Raymond Street and South Keystone Avenue, on the city's near southeast side around 4:30 a.m.

Police arrived and found a person who had been shot. According to IMPD, the victim is in "serious but stable" condition.

No information has been released on a possible suspect or motive at this time.

Around the same time, IMPD responded to a separate report of a person shot in the 600 block of East Thompson Road, near South East Street, on the city's south side around 4:30 a.m.

Police arrived and found a person who had been shot. According to IMPD, the victim is in critical condition.

No information has been released on a possible suspect or motive at this time.

12:45 a.m.

IMPD responded to a report of a person shot in the 5500 block of West 34th Street, near Moller Road, on the city's west side around 12:45 a.m.

Police arrived and found a person who had been shot. According to IMPD, the victim is awake and breathing.

No information has been released on a possible suspect or motive at this time.

12:30 a.m.

IMPD responded to a report of a person shot in the 800 block of Eugene Street, near 29th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street, on the city's near northwest side around 12:30 a.m.

Police arrived and found a 17-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken by ambulance to Riley Hospital in serious condition but has since been upgraded to "stable."

Investigators believe the injury resulted from "a gunfight." Witnesses said there was a vehicle involved, but police haven't been able to verify that.

Police haven't released any other details, including whether a suspect is known or if a motive has been determined.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

Also around 12:30 a.m., IMPD said a person walked in to Eskenazi Hospital after they were shot.

Police said that victim is awake and breathing.