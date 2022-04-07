Illinois man charged with voter fraud in Indiana

Joseph B. Ellis is charged with ineligible voter, voting outside precinct residence and unauthorized absentee ballot.

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. — An Illinois man is facing a series of charges for allegedly committing voter fraud in Indiana.

Joseph B. Ellis is charged with ineligible voter, voting outside precinct residence and unauthorized absentee ballot.

Ellis is accused of living in Edgar County, Illinois, but filling out an absentee ballot for Vermillion County, Indiana.

According to our partners at the Tribune-Star in Terre Haute, Indiana State Police confirmed Ellis lives in Illinois, but has voted in Vermillion County for years. Detectives said Ellis was not registered to vote in Edgar County, Illinois.

Ellis claimed his home has a mailing address of Dana, Indiana, the court record shows.

The ISP report claims Ellis purchased a residential property south of Dana in June 2021, and changed his registered voting address to that address.