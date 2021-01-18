Illinois man arrested for leaving scene of deadly accident in Bloomington

Police said the man's SUV was empty when they arrived at Saturday night's accident, but they found him Sunday afternoon.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington Police arrested a man from Illinois on Sunday for leaving the scene of a deadly crash the night before.

An 18-year-old driver from Poland, Indiana died in the Saturday night crash on 17th Street and Kinser Pike.

Police found the man they say was driving the other vehicle Sunday afternoon. They arrested Joshua J. Mullins, 42, of Dekalb, Illinois after they received a tip that he may be at the Wheeler Mission Center for Men in the 200 block of South Westplex Avenue.

Police say Mullins was driving a 1996 Toyota 4Runner around 11:30 p.m. Saturday when it collided with the 1990 Ford Mustang driven by the deceased, whose name has not been shared by authorities.

The SUV and Mustang came to rest in the front yard of a house on the northeast corner of the intersection. The driver of the Mustang was trapped, but the 4Runner was empty.

The driver of the Mustang was pulled out and taken IU Health Bloomington Hospital with serious injuries. He later died there.

Investigators were able to determine Mullins was driving the SUV, and after beginning to search for him Saturday night, they found him at mission, which is approximately 15 blocks from the accident scene, and took him into custody Sunday.

Mullins was taken to the Monroe County Jail on the following charge:

Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death, level 4 felony