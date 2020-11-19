x
IFD investigates arson in fire at vacant duplex

One firefighter sustained burns to his leg fighting the overnight fire.
Credit: IFD
Arson investigators were called to a suspicious fire at an Indianapolis duplex on Neal Ave. Thursday morning, Nov. 19, 2020.

INDIANAPOLIS — The IFD Fire Investigations Unit has ruled on overnight blaze at a vacant west side duplex as arson.

Firefighters found the house on 118 Neal Avenue fully involved when the arrived shortly after 2:30 a.m. Thursday. That address is near Washington St. and Belmont Ave. 

The fire was under control in 25 minutes.

A firefighter sustained a burn to his leg. 

If you have information about who may have set this fire, call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS. You may qualify for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest and conviction.

