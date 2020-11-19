IFD investigates arson in fire at vacant duplex

One firefighter sustained burns to his leg fighting the overnight fire.

INDIANAPOLIS — The IFD Fire Investigations Unit has ruled on overnight blaze at a vacant west side duplex as arson.

Firefighters found the house on 118 Neal Avenue fully involved when the arrived shortly after 2:30 a.m. Thursday. That address is near Washington St. and Belmont Ave.

The fire was under control in 25 minutes.

A firefighter sustained a burn to his leg.

If you have information about who may have set this fire, call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS. You may qualify for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest and conviction.