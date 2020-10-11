IFD releases surveillance video of possible suspect in north side arson

Firefighters say someone set a house on E. 91st Street on fire while the homeowners slept inside early Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Fire investigators have released surveillance video from a home that was intentionally set on fire on the north side of Indianapolis last week.

The couple who lives in the home was awakened by their dogs around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 to find their rear deck on fire. The couple and their pets escaped the home in the 1200 block of E. 91st Street before fire spread into the home.

The house sustained significant damage in the fire.

The couple told investigators at the scene they didn't know what could have started the fire, though they mentioned reporting vandalism in the area to IMPD recently. The fire was later determined to be arson.

In the videos released Tuesday by IFD, a camera showing the couple's backyard shows a bright glow of light and a person, who is apparently wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, run off through a wooded area behind the home after watching the fire begin to spread along the back of the house.

A second video, recorded by one of the homeowners as they evacuated, shows the rear deck of the house fully engulfed in flames.