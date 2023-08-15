'I noticed he had a pistol' | Northside business owner robbed at gunpoint

A business owner told 13News he was robbed at gunpoint, and the thief wasn't happy with the amount of cash in the register.

INDIANAPOLIS — Just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, Derreck Ramsey was finishing up his shift at Loom on 46th Street and Norwald Avenue.

"Locking up the patio furniture at the end of the night and heard footsteps, which isn't uncommon," said Ramsey. "Guy came around the corner and I noticed he had a pistol."

Ramsey threw his arms in the air.

"He's like, 'All I want is the money and you can keep your life,'" he said.

The thief took Ramsey's wallet and phone.

A police report shows he made off with more than $600 in cash.

"He took the tip jar, took all the money in the register, was asking me where all the rest of it was and I said, 'Man, people pay with credit cards now. This is what we got,'" said Ramsey.

He was able to contact police through his smart watch. Investigators are searching for the suspect.

"The last couple of nights I've gotten really anxious even just being at home with my wife and my dogs," said Ramsey.

He hopes this scare will bring about change.

"Let this be an isolated incident, but let this be a catalyst," said Ramsey.

Employees at Loom say this incident isn't going to scare them out of the area. In fact, they hope it can be used as a teaching moment for other businesses and people in this community, to look after each other.

"I feel like the people in the neighborhood and the people with a vested interest in the areas where we live are going to be the ones to have more of an impact, maybe not to rectify this situation, but to make sure it doesn't happen again," said Ramsey. "We are part of this community. Whatever we do, we want to make the community better."