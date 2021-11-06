Deaths of husband, wife found in Indiana home being investigated as homicides

Investigators observed signs of foul play and are treating the deaths as homicides.

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating the deaths of a southwestern Indiana couple as homicides after the couple was found dead in their home.

State police said a relative was checking on the welfare of the husband and wife when their bodies were discovered at about 8:15 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Mulberry Street in Mount Vernon.

Police found signs of foul play and the deaths were being treated as homicides.

Their names were not released Saturday. Autopsies were expected to be performed Sunday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is being encouraged to contact Indiana State Police or the Mt. Vernon Police Department.