Hunter finds remains, clothing in Greene County

State police said a hunter found the remains in a field near Solsberry, Indiana Monday morning. The Greene County Sheriff's Department called in crime scene investigators and Indiana State Police to aid in the death investigation.

Clothing was also found with the remains, police said.

Solsberry is located about 15 miles southwest of Bloomington.