x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Hunter finds remains, clothing in Greene County

State police said a hunter found the remains in a field near Solsberry, Indiana on Monday morning.
Credit: Adobe Stock/vmargineanu

SOLSBERRY, Ind. — Police are investigating the death of a person whose remains were found in rural Greene County on Monday.

State police said a hunter found the remains in a field near Solsberry, Indiana Monday morning. The Greene County Sheriff's Department called in crime scene investigators and Indiana State Police to aid in the death investigation.

Clothing was also found with the remains, police said.

Solsberry is located about 15 miles southwest of Bloomington. 

Anyone with information that can aid the ongoing investigation is asked to contact the Greene County Sheriff's Department.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Peace Officers Memorial Service in Indianapolis

Before You Leave, Check This Out