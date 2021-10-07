Howard County Sheriff's Office asking for help in identifying fraud suspects

Investigators have received multiple reports of debit card information being used in the Kokomo and Indianapolis areas, as well as out of state.

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — The Howard County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with reports of debit card fraud.

Investigators from the Kokomo Police Department and Howard County Sheriff's Office have received multiple reports of fraud, with victims reporting their debit card information being used at multiple locations in the Kokomo and Indianapolis areas as well as out of state.

Surveillance footage of two unknown suspects was obtained in the investigation, and now police need the public's assistance to identify the suspects.

Anyone with information in the case or who knows the identity of either of the people in the photos should contact the Howard County Sheriff's Office at 765-457-1105 or Detective Rod Shaffer at 765-614-3475.

Anonymous tips can be sent to HCSOCID@howardcountyin.gov.

