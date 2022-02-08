Sheriff: Corrections officer arrested for bringing drugs to inmates at Howard Co. Jail

Emily Harvey is accused of bringing drugs to inmates at least three times during her four months as a corrections officer at the Howard County Jail.

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A corrections officer is behind bars after detectives say they caught her trafficking drugs in the Howard County Jail.

Detectives were tipped off on Friday, Feb. 4, about drugs being trafficked into the jail by a corrections officer.

They opened an investigation that led them to 32-year-old Emily Harvey, who had been working as a corrections officer at the Howard County Jail for just four months.

Harvey is accused of bringing suboxone and THC vape pens to inmates on at least three occasions, according to the Howard County Sheriff's Office.

On Tuesday at around 3 p.m., investigators allegedly saw Harvey go into a unit she was not assigned to that houses an inmate she was trafficking with.

At this point, the unit was put on lockdown and Harvey was escorted to an interview room to speak with detectives. Meanwhile, officers searched the inmate's cell and found a THC vape pen.

Harvey's car, which was parked in the parking lot, was also searched. Detectives found six grams of suboxone and "additional contraband," the sheriff's office said.

Harvey was arrested. She's being held without bond at the Howard County Jail until she's able to be transferred to another facility.

The sheriff's office said Harvey is accused of the following felonies:

Dealing in a schedule I, II or III substance

Two counts of trafficking with an inmate

Official misconduct

Possession of a controlled substance

This is an active case and authorities said they expect more charges to be filed against "multiple" others who were involved.