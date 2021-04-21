Howard County deputies arrest wanted man who fired shot as SWAT approached

Deputies were trying to serve four warrants on Michael Dennis, 36, for drug, gun, battery and other charges.

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Howard County Sheriff's Office has a wanted man back behind bars after a tense standoff that involved the suspect firing a shot as SWAT approached.

Deputies were trying to serve four warrants on Michael Dennis, 36, for drug, gun, battery and other charges. Police found him Tuesday at the Baymount Inn in Kokomo and said he began barricading the door. Deputies deployed gas hoping to get Michael to come out. He allegedly told deputies through the door, “If you start spraying, I’ll start shooting.”

Nearby rooms were evacuated and the SWAT team was brought in to help. As SWAT approached, Michael fired a shot in the room and demanded SWAT leave. More gas was used and Michael barricaded himself in the bathroom of the room. Police said he threatened to shoot anyone who came into the room.