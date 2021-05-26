How Indiana policing has changed since George Floyd's death one year ago

The murder of George Floyd on May 25, 2020 caused millions of people to take to the streets across the country demanding police reform and accountability.

The murder caused millions of people to take to the streets across the country demanding police reform and accountability.

Indianapolis was no exception. Protesters spent several days over the summer calling for change.

City officials said they listened. Last year, announcing a number of reforms to IMPD’s Use of Force policy, including:

De-escalation requirements

Prohibits chokehold use

Officer intervention

No shooting into or from moving cars

Annual review of policies

“These things have now been city code and signed into law; embraced by Mayor (Joe) Hogsett,” said Dr. Clyde Posley, a pastor in Indianapolis. “Many of the changes I have wanted to see have come to pass.”

Posley said he had several meeting with the mayor to help craft the policy changes. He now sits on the newly formed IMPD General Orders Board.

On the state level, House Bill 1006 was passed and signed into law. HB1006 makes it a misdemeanor for officers who turn off body cameras to cover up a criminal act. It also defines and forbids police to use chokeholds in certain situations. Plus, the bill allows departments hiring officers from other departments to see their personnel files.

Tyshara Loynes organized protests calling for changes. While she said the reforms are a start, she feels they don’t go far enough.

“I think different cities have made very crucial strides to start to defund the police and putting money back into the community so, to me, we feel years away,” she said.

Posley said more sweeping change will require patience.