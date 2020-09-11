The officer stumbled into the Taj Inn & Suites to get help but he died in the lobby.

HOUSTON — A Houston police officer was shot and killed near a motel in north Houston, according to HPD.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of I-45 north near West Canino Road.

Witnesses told police there were multiple gunshots from across the street and the suspect drove away in a Mercedes.

HPD homicide detectives are on the scene interviewing witnesses and looking for evidence.

Police Chief Art Acevedo is expected to hold a news conference soon, which you can watch here, on our YouTube page or on our Facebook and Twitter.

The officer's name hasn't been released.

Traffic in the outbound lanes and feeder road is backed up. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

This is the second fatal shooting of a Houston police officer in less than three weeks.

Sgt. Harold Preston, a 41-year veteran of HPD, was shot and killed in the line of duty when he was responding to a domestic disturbance call on Oct. 20. He was two weeks away from retirement.

Officer Courtney Wheeler was also shot but he survived.

An HFD arson investigator was also shot and killed while investigating a string of arsons in the Greater Heights area.