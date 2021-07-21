Horses found emaciated to be returned to owner after animal control officer collected evidence illegally

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — A Randolph County woman will get her horses back after a judge ruled the evidence collected by an animal control Officer was done illegally.
Samantha J. Boyd had been charged with cruelty to an animal.
In November of 2020, police were called after one of Boyd's horses got loose. The Randolph County deputy that responded returned the horse and noticed the horse was thin.
Animal Control Officer Joe Sheets was called by the deputy and went to Boyd's home the next day. When she didn't answer, Sheets took photos of the horses on the property and submitted them as evidence to seize six horses. Sheets had said he took the photos only from Boyd's porch and driveway, but a judge found that not to be the case.
Even though a veterinarian found all of the horses were emaciated and a doctor with the Board of Animal Health found the same, the evidence used to seize the horses was illegally obtained and that means those evaluations are then also inadmissible.
The judge additionally found that when Boyd filed for a hearing on Nov. 30, 2020, it wasn't held until seven months later and said that was not within a reasonable time.
As a result, the judge ordered July 16 that the horses be returned to Boyd immediately and the charges against her were subsequently dropped.
What other people are reading:
- IPS unveils protocols on face masks, vaccinations for upcoming school year
- Frankfort man dies in apparent lawn mowing accident
- Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women's soccer at Olympics
- Couple charged in deadly California blaze sparked by gender reveal
- Taco Bell joins fast food chains to run into supply shortages
- TIME magazine lists Indianapolis as one of 'World's Greatest Places of 2021'
- Indianapolis father has a change of heart, gets vaccinated for daughter
- Norway women's beach handball team fined for not wearing bikini bottoms