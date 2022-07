John Cornett, 39, was stopped by deputies and allegedly had boxes of stolen ammunition in his back seat.

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — Bartholomew County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man accused of stealing $3,500 in ammunition from Rural King.

John Cornett, 39, was stopped by deputies on North Marr Road. They said they found boxes of ammunition from the Shelbyville store in the back seat of Cornett's car.

He was arrested without incident.