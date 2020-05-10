Hoosiers can claim Equifax data breach money using new website

The data breach in 2017 compromised the info of about 3.9 million Indiana residents.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Attorney General's Office is out with a new website where Hoosiers impacted by the Equifax data breach can claim their money.

The data breach in 2017 compromised the info of about 147 million Americans, including roughly 3.9 million Indiana residents. Social Security numbers, dates of birth, addresses, driver’s license numbers and credit card information were compromised.

“Millions of Indiana residents were endangered financially due to Equifax’s failure to protect the personal information it was entrusted to keep private,” Attorney General Curtis Hill said. “We encourage these consumers to visit this website and claim the money they deserve. We hope this money lessens any burdens the data breach may have caused.”

As part of Indiana’s settlement, Equifax agreed to pay the state $19.5 million.