Homicide investigation into Indianapolis man's death at Indiana State Prison

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man who was serving a sentence for murder at the Indiana State Prison died Friday morning.
Detectives from the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division Lowell Post responded to the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City for a report of a death investigation.
According to ISP, 44-year-old Victor Glenn, from Indianapolis, died at the prison. Detectives are investigating Glenn's death as an active homicide.
Glenn was expected to be released in June 2066.
According to a previous report from 13News, Glenn shot and killed then-28-year-old Denika Radcliff and then-28-year-old Jason Myers during a home invasion on Temple Avenue on the east side of Indianapolis in February 2007.