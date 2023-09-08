Homicide investigation into Indianapolis man's death at Indiana State Prison

Victor Glenn, 44, was serving a sentence for murder, with an expected release date in June 2066.

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man who was serving a sentence for murder at the Indiana State Prison died Friday morning.

Detectives from the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division Lowell Post responded to the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City for a report of a death investigation.

According to ISP, 44-year-old Victor Glenn, from Indianapolis, died at the prison. Detectives are investigating Glenn's death as an active homicide.

Glenn was expected to be released in June 2066.