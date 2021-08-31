Homicide investigation underway in man's death last weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are now conducting a homicide investigation into the death of a man on the northwest side last weekend.
Officers responding to a report of a person shot on Saturday, Aug. 28 found a man with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives said they were initially unable to determine if the man's injuries were self-inflicted or if he was shot by someone else.
On Tuesday, police said the case was now being investigated as a homicide, but due to the investigation, the department could not comment on why the status of the case was changed from a death investigation to a homicide investigation.
The victim's name has not yet been released.