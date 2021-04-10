IMPD investigating man's death as homicide on city's near east side

x
INDIANAPOLIS — Metro Police homicide is investigating after a man was found dead on the city's near east side Saturday morning.

Police were called to 500 block of North Dearborn Street, near East Michigan and North Rural streets, on a death investigation shortly before 9:30 a.m.

Police found an unresponsive man in a vehicle with signs of trauma. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Detectives later ruled the man's death a homicide.

The man has not been identified at this time, and police have not released any details on how he died or any possible suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Lottie Patrick at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email her at Lottie.Patrick@indy.gov.

