Police investigate homicide in downtown Indianapolis

A woman was found dead near Mass Ave. and North Delaware Street in the heart of downtown Indianapolis on Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a woman was killed in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday, IMPD announced.

IMPD officers were called just before 5:30 p.m. to a report of a person found dead in the 200 block of East Michigan Street, near Massachusetts Avenue and North Delaware Street in the heart of downtown Indianapolis.

When officers arrived, IMPD said they found a woman inside a location in the area who had injuries "consistent with trauma." Medics arrived and pronounced her dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are actively investigating the woman's death, IMPD said.

At the time of publishing, investigators had not shared what exactly caused the woman's death. However, the Marion County Coroner's Office completed an autopsy Monday that ruled the woman's death a homicide.

Anyone with information about this homicide is being asked to contact Det. Dustin Keddy at the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Dustin.Keedy@indy.gov. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.