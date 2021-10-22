IMPD makes arrest in homicide on Indy's near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives arrested a man for a homicide that happened on Indy's near east side Oct. 1.
It happened in the 2900 block of East 11th Street just after 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot and was unresponsive in a car. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Another victim, a woman, was inside the car. She was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries, which were not serious.
Detectives identified the suspect in the case as 23-year-old Travis Lang. They arrested him Monday, Oct. 18.
Court documents show Lang is facing multiple charges in the crime, including murder, attempted murder, robbery, dealing a controlled substance and carrying a handgun without a license.
His initial hearing was Friday, and his jury trial is set for Jan. 24, 2022.
