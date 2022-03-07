Homeless man pleads guilty to vandalizing Bloomington mosque, sentenced to 2 years probation

The Monroe County prosecutor dismissed misdemeanor charges against 32-year-old Adam Walls for trespassing and vandalism at six other locations since July 2021.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A transient man pleaded guilty to vandalizing the Islamic Center of Bloomington in October 2021 in an agreement with the Monroe County prosecutor that dismissed misdemeanor charges of trespassing and vandalism at six other locations since July 2021.

Adam Walls, 32, received a two-year sentence with all but 100 days already served in jail suspended. He is also on probation for two years and was ordered to pay $335 in court costs.

Walls pleaded guilty to the felony charge of institutional criminal mischief for the damage he caused on Oct. 18 at the mosque. Walls was captured on surveillance video ripping the wiring off the building and destroying an air conditioning unit. Walls also toppled and destroyed picnic tables and toys in the playground area and damaged two sections of a metal fence.

String of vandalisms

13 Investigates looked into the criminal past of the man charged with vandalizing the Islamic Center of Bloomington. A string of charges for similar crimes all over town indicates Walls likely did not target Muslims with a hate crime.

Police are familiar with Walls, who is listed as homeless in court records. Bloomington police have arrested him several times in the past nine months for criminal mischief and trespassing all over Bloomington.

On the evening of June 28 on Rogers Street, Walls was charged with throwing rocks at three different buildings, which broke glass in windows and doors.

Walls was allegedly caught on video throwing a large rock at a vending machine, but the rock bounced off the plexiglass and hit Walls in the chest. Then, he allegedly picked up the rock and threw it through the large front window.

The small business owner of BTown Beauty Supply and Salon said she needed four months to get the window replaced. She's asking for customer support for her business to help pay off the large expense. She kept the rock as a reminder of the first vandalism the store has ever dealt with in 17 years in business.

Walls is charged with throwing a rock at a car on Madison Street on July 21, leaving a dent. A witness allegedly saw Walls throw the rock and informed the car owner who was inside a store. The car owner chased down Walls, and he returned to the scene until police arrived.

On July 25, Walls was allegedly caught on video throwing a rock through the glass door at an Arby's restaurant at 3:12 a.m. The first throw bounced off the glass. The second throw sent the rock through the doors. Walls was allegedly seen walking away with his dog on a leash.

On Aug. 23, Walls was arrested for criminal trespassing at the Henderson Parking Garage on Indiana University's campus. He was captured on video taping a letter inside the north entrance/exit area. Court records say that was a crime because he is banned from all IU property for one year through May 20, 2022.

Walls was charged with keying, or scratching, a car on Oct. 5, just a few steps away from the Bloomington police headquarters.

Walls was charged with criminal trespassing again on Jan. 7.

All of the charges against Walls in Monroe County have been dismissed with the exception of the case involving the Islamic Center.

Islamic Center relieved crime likely wasn't targeted

People at the Islamic Center were relieved when Walls was arrested Oct. 21 and that it appears his vandalism is not specifically targeted at Muslims.

"It was very reasonable for us to be concerned that it was a hate crime,” Heather Akou, a member of the center's board of trustees, said in October. “It's still possible that that was part of the motive. But it does seem like the person who is currently a suspect does have a history of committing this kind of act, and clearly has some problems and needs support. It is a relief for us. On the other hand, we really don't want people who are homeless or have mental health issues to be demonized, and so on one hand, I'm relieved that it seems like a good match. On the other hand, I'm actually sad and concerned for the suspect."

Walls also has a criminal history in Indianapolis. He pleaded guilty to hitting an IMPD officer in the face with his elbow in 2016. He served 28 days in jail of a 180-day sentence.