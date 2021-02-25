x
'Home Improvement' star pleads guilty in domestic violence case

The actor, best known for his role as Brad Taylor in the long-running series "Home Improvement," was arrested on domestic abuse charges in October.
Credit: Eugene Police

EUGENE, Ore. — Zachary Ty Bryan, best known for his role as Brad Taylor in the show Home Improvement will spend three years on probation after pleading guilty Tuesday morning to menacing and fourth-degree assault.

Bryan, 39, also agreed to have no further contact with the victim in the case. Six additional counts against him were dismissed as part of a plea agreement, according to KEZI-TV in Eugene.

Investigators found that Bryan assaulted the woman he shared a Eugene apartment with on Oct. 16, 2020, impeding her breathing and taking her phone when she tried to call 911.

Bryan was sitting outside the apartment when police arrived. The victim was found at another apartment at the time. She declined medical attention.

BACKGROUND: Home Improvement star Zachary Ty Bryan arrested for allegedly assaulting girlfriend

The prosecutor said Tuesday that when the incident occurred, Bryan and the victim were living together part-time in Oregon and part-time in California.

Bryan currently has his own production company in Los Angeles, the attorney said.

Tuesday’s sentencing was conducted by Lane County Circuit Court via video conference.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at any time at 800.799.SAFE (7233).

