It's been nearly two years since Jonathan Jacobi knocked Terry Huff off his bicycle and left him in a ditch.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — The man accused of a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in the summer of 2019 has been sentenced to six years.

Terry Huff was found in a ditch by another driver on State Road 234 in the northern part of Hancock County.

Investigators said Huff was headed westbound with traffic, which is the law. He also wore a reflective vest to help make it easier for drivers to see him on the road.

Jacobi was given a six-year sentence on Monday, April 19, 2021. Four of the six years are to be spent in prison.