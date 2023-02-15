Hit-and-run driver caught on camera hitting cars, fence in east Indianapolis neighborhood

The driver took off without leaving insurance information, leaving their victims with the bill for repairs.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are looking for a driver who has hit multiple cars and a fence on the near east side.

Lydia Long started her Valentine's Day morning with heartache. She awoke to find out she had been a victim of a hit-and-run and she caught it all on video.

"We have Ring footage and I looked back to about midnight. I saw a red car that hit the car behind me and then my car and then sped off," said Long.

It dented her vehicle, left a big red scratch and ripped off a piece of the paneling. In a community where it's normal for vehicles to park on the street, she is struggling to understand what the driver was thinking.

"It's very strange, because if you see the footage it goes in where it's like they turn into the car behind me, then they go back out and do almost do a U, then it kind of looks like it's purposeful and hits my car. It's very strange," said Long.

The vehicles weren't the only things hit by this driver. Another neighbor down the road captured video of the red car crashing into their fence and driving away. Long said after seeing the driver in action, she's just happy no one was hurt.

"It's really sad we have drivers like that at any hour of the day," said Long.

Because the driver took off without leaving any kind of insurance information, Long said she's most likely going to have to use her own insurance and pay out of pocket for the damage.

She's an Indianapolis Public Schools teacher and the unexpected expense is the last thing she wants to worry about.

"It's definitely annoying I have to reach out of my pocket, on top of paying for rent, and all this other stuff my car payment to fix an annoyance like this," said Long.

This kind of incident is a first for Long and she hopes the last.

"Everyone I talked to and myself included love Indianapolis. These things happen but it's just unfortunate. I wish people would make better decisions" said Long.