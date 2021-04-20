Here is how to find sites for Saturday's 'Prescription Drug Take Back'

Prescription drugs should not be flushed down the toilet or thrown in the trash.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Drug Enforcement Administration is sponsoring the 20th nationwide “Prescription Drug Take Back” on Saturday. It allows people to properly dispose of prescription drugs and at the same time helps prevent prescription drug abuse and theft.

Sites around the state will accept expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs and covers both pills and liquid medications.

Vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges will also be taken. Needles of any kind will not be accepted.

Prescription Drug Take Back Day is free and anonymous with no questions asked.

Prescription drugs should not be flushed down the toilet or thrown in the trash.

To find the State Police post closest to your home or business, click this link . To find other locations in Indiana that are participating in the Drug Take Back initiative, click here.