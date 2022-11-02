Police: 2 arrested after Henry County pursuit, standoff

The pursuit began around 10 p.m. in the area of North 31st and Broad streets in New Castle.

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Two people were arrested after a lengthy police pursuit and brief standoff in Henry County late Tuesday, police said.

Around 10 p.m., a Henry County deputy witnessed a car commit multiple traffic infractions in the area of North 31st and Broad streets in New Castle, police said. When the deputy attempted to make a traffic stop, the white Chevrolet S-10 fled eastbound on State Road 38.

A nearly 40-minute-long pursuit took place, with other police departments joining the chase.

Deputies eventually used stop sticks to slow the car, which stopped near State Road 38 and County Line East, where a short standoff took place between the driver and passenger and police.

The driver and passenger were both removed from the car without injury or incident, the Henry County Sheriff's Office said.

The driver, Richard Pippin, of Richmond, faces preliminary charges of reckless driving and resisting law enforcement. Pippin had active arrest warrants out of Henry County and Darke County, Ohio, police said.