Henry County man arrested for soliciting oral sex on social media

Police arrested Christopher Lee Hanson on a charge of making an unlawful proposition.

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Henry County investigators arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly offering a female money for oral sex. Police arrested Christopher Lee Hanson on a charge of making an unlawful proposition.

Earlier this week, the Henry County Area Drug Task Force received a tip from a female who said she had received multiple messages from a man who agreed to pay her for sexual favors.