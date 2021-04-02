x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Crime

Henry County man arrested for soliciting oral sex on social media

Police arrested Christopher Lee Hanson on a charge of making an unlawful proposition.
Credit: Henry County Sheriff's Department
Christopher Lee Hanson

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Henry County investigators arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly offering a female money for oral sex. Police arrested Christopher Lee Hanson on a charge of making an unlawful proposition.

Earlier this week, the Henry County Area Drug Task Force received a tip from a female who said she had received multiple messages from a man who agreed to pay her for sexual favors. 

Investigators monitored the social media messages and said Hanson agreed Thursday morning to pay the female for oral sex at a local park. Hanson was arrested without incident and booked at the Henry County Jail.    

Related Articles