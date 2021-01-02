x
Hendricks County COVID vaccine trailer stolen containing $10K worth of PPE

Thankfully, the Danville Metropolitan Police Department said the trailer was found Sunday night with everything still inside.

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — One of Hendricks County Health Department's trailers used for the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Hendricks County Fairgrounds in Danville was stolen.

The Danville Metropolitan Police Department asked for the public's help in finding the trailer that was last seen Saturday, Jan. 30 at 5:30 p.m. and was reported missing Sunday, Jan. 31 at 5:30 a.m.

According to police, the trailer did not contain COVID-19 vaccines, but it did have over $10,000 in personal protective equipment for vaccine clinic volunteers and workers.

Police provided an update Sunday just after 6 p.m. and said the trailer was found, and nothing was stolen from the inside.

