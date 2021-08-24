Hendricks County Sheriff's Office looking into police imposter robbery

INDIANAPOLIS — The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office is looking into a reported police imposter involved in a robbery.
The incident happened Aug. 16 on County Road 650 North near the Branches subdivision around 12:30 p.m.
Police said a driver stopped for what they thought was a traffic stop and was then robbed.
The suspect's car was described as a gold or tan Dodge Charger with red/blue flashing lights in the front windshield.
Police are asking if anyone witnessed the cars stopped to call Det. Don Donaldson at 317-745-9354 or 317-745-4043.
What other people are reading:
- FDA grants full approval of Pfizer vaccine: Your questions answered
- Employers in central Indiana desperate to fill jobs
- I-65 and I-70 downtown rebuild option proposes going underground
- Survey: More than half of US workforce will look for new jobs in next 12 months
- Health officials hope FDA approval of Pfizer COVID vaccine leads to more vaccinations