Hendricks County Sheriff's Office looking into police imposter robbery

INDIANAPOLIS — The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office is looking into a reported police imposter involved in a robbery.

The incident happened Aug. 16 on County Road 650 North near the Branches subdivision around 12:30 p.m.

Police said a driver stopped for what they thought was a traffic stop and was then robbed.

The suspect's car was described as a gold or tan Dodge Charger with red/blue flashing lights in the front windshield.

Police are asking if anyone witnessed the cars stopped to call Det. Don Donaldson at 317-745-9354 or 317-745-4043.