Police investigating road rage shooting in Hendricks County

A man was hit in the leg, but a woman and an infant were not injured.

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Indiana — The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office is investigating a road rage shooting on Interstate 70 just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday

Deputies were called to the TA Truckstop at State Road 39 and I-70 about a person shot in the leg.

Police said the incident began on I-70 just west of State Road 39. The driver of a Subaru Outback was in the left lane and said a white four-door passenger car with dark tinted windows, possibly a Hyundai Elantra, passed them in the right lane.

The white car then cut in front of the Subaru. The driver of the Subaru then moved into the right lane and came up next to the white car. That's when they said someone in the white car fired multiple shots at the Subaru, hitting the driver in the leg.

The driver pulled off the highway and called for help. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. A woman in the Subaru and infant were not injured.

Anyone who might have information on the white car or who might have witnessed the incident is asked to call the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office Investigations Division at 317-745-9354 regarding case number 21-7769.