Hendricks County sheriff investigating alleged armed robbery

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office is investigating an alleged armed robbery near Brownsburg.

The victim told police he pulled over for what he believed was an unmarked police vehicle on County Road 650 North, east of County Road 1000 East.

Once on the side of the road, he said he was robbed at gunpoint.

It is not yet clear why the alleged victim thought it was an unmarked police car, and police did not have a description of the car or suspect to share at this point. Detectives are still working to gather more information.