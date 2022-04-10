Hendricks County sheriff candidate arrested Sunday for drunk driving

A police spokesperson confirmed Terry Judy was arrested Sunday but did not provide any additional information on the arrest.

DANVILLE, Ind. — Danville police arrested a candidate for Hendricks County sheriff Sunday morning for drunk driving.

A police spokesperson confirmed Terry Judy was arrested Sunday but did not provide any additional information on the arrest.

According to jail records, Judy was booked into the Hendricks County Jail shortly after 3 a.m. for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was released just before 8 a.m.

According to the Indiana Voter Portal, Judy is running for Hendricks County sheriff against Dave Galloway and Jack Sadler.

Brett Clark, current sheriff of Hendricks County, is not running for reelection.

In a Jan. 5 Facebook post, the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office recognized Judy on his retirement as captain on Dec. 31, 2021, after more than 30 years in various positions, including jail deputy, merit deputy, juvenile and sex crimes investigator, and investigations commander.

Primary Election Day is Tuesday, May 3.

Click here for more information on early voting, absentee voting and voting on Election Day.