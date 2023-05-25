Hendricks County man arrested on child pornography charges

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A Plainfield man was arrested after a three-month investigation led to his arrest on child pornography charges.
Working on a tip in February that 34-year-old Frank Grecco III was in possession of child pornography, Indiana State Police said the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began an investigation that eventually led to detectives obtaining a search warrant. Evidence obtained during the execution of search warrant was presented to the Hendricks County Prosecutors Office and a warrant was issued for Grecco's arrest.
He was taken into custody without incident Thursday by Plainfield police officers. He was taken to the Hendricks County Jail, where he is being held on two felony charges of possession of child pornography.