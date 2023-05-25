Hendricks County man arrested on child pornography charges

Frank Grecco III was taken into custody Thursday by Plainfield police officers.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A Plainfield man was arrested after a three-month investigation led to his arrest on child pornography charges.

Working on a tip in February that 34-year-old Frank Grecco III was in possession of child pornography, Indiana State Police said the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began an investigation that eventually led to detectives obtaining a search warrant. Evidence obtained during the execution of search warrant was presented to the Hendricks County Prosecutors Office and a warrant was issued for Grecco's arrest.