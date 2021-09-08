Hendricks County jail contractor arrested, taken to jail he was working to replace

Police say they found a "substantial amount" of what’s believed to be meth, fentanyl, syringes and paraphernalia inside a locked safe in the contractor's car.

DANVILLE, Ind. — A contractor helping build the new Hendricks County Jail was arrested by Danville police officers for possession of a "substantial amount" of drugs and taken to the old jail that he was working to replace.

The Danville Police Department said officers and medics were sent to a report of an unconscious man in a car in the Old Farm Plaza parking lot near Dollar General.

Officers arrived to find the man had overdosed on what they suspect to be heroin. After giving him medical attention, the police department said the man admitted he had gotten the drugs from a man that was working as a contractor at the construction site where the new jail is being built.

Officers pulled over the suspected drug dealer's car as he left the construction site.

The driver had a suspended driver's license and police say they saw a locked safe in his vehicle then requested a search warrant. When the warrant was approved, officers opened the safe and found a "substantial amount" of what’s believed to be methamphetamine, fentanyl, syringes and paraphernalia.