Homicide investigation continues in doctor's death at home near Brownsburg

During the investigation, family members said several firearms were unaccounted for after the November 2019 home invasion.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in an ongoing investigation into a doctor's death at his home near Brownsburg in 2019.

In the evening of Nov. 27, 2019, deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a home in the 5400 block of North County Road 1000 East, near East County Road 600 North.

While preparing to host a large Thanksgiving dinner with his extended family, 61-year-old Dr. Dean Maar was the victim of a home invasion.

According to Maar's obituary, he confronted the armed attackers and sacrificed his life to save the love of his life.

Investigators say they believe there was more than one suspect involved in the home invasion. Authorities have not released any suspect information at this time.

During the investigation, family members said several firearms were unaccounted for, including a Limcat Razorcat 9mm, a Limcat Wildcat 9mm, and a Wilson Combat Professional .45 cal.

Anyone with information about these specific firearms or the homicide investigation is asked to call the Hendricks County Sheriff's Investigation Division at 317-745-4270 and refer to case number 19-9241.

Maar worked for OrthoIndy as an orthopedic surgeon. OrthoIndy released the following statement to 13News in 2019:

"Dr. Dean Maar has been a cornerstone of OrthoIndy as a previous board member and former Vice President and was instrumental to the development of our renowned trauma program. He will be remembered for his integrity in all aspects of his patient care and contributions to the practice." - Dr. Tim Dicke, president and CEO of OrthoIndy.

While preparing to host a large Thanksgiving dinner with his extended family, Maar was the victim of a home invasion.