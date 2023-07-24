Hendricks County authorities asking for public's help in homicide investigation

On July 14, investigators found a deceased female inside a home, who has been identified as 62-year-old Rebecca Maners, from Clayton.

CLAYTON, Ind. — Authorities in Hendricks County are asking for the public's help in a mid-July homicide investigation in Clayton.

On Friday, July 14, Hendricks County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the 2100 block of East County Road 600 South, near Belleville.

Inside a house, investigators found a deceased female, identified as 62-year-old Rebecca Maners, from Clayton.

(NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on the investigation.)

A sheriff's department spokesperson called the situation an ongoing homicide investigation conducted by their department, along with the county coroner.

On July 24, the department issued a statement asking for the public's help in locating a person "who drove a white, full-sized pickup truck and gave a westbound ride to another person in Belleville on Friday, July 14."

Police said they hope one of both of those people may have seen something that could help in the investigation.