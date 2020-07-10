Hearing officer recommends former Johnson County prosecutor be disbarred

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A hearing officer is recommending former Johnson County prosecutor Brad Cooper be disbarred. Cooper left office after pleading guilty to felonies in a domestic battery incident involving his then-girlfriend.
The Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission had already decided to suspend Cooper's license to practice law in Indiana. Cooper will remain a convicted felon until at least mid-July 2022.
The hearing officer noted Cooper had substance abuse and anger-control issues for years before the Mar. 4, 2019 incident, but he didn't seek treatment until after that incident.
For those reasons and the injuries to his former girlfriend while he was a prosecutor, the hearing officer recommends Cooper be disbarred from practicing law in Indiana. That recommendation was filed Monday Oct. 5, 2020. It is now up to the court to decide.