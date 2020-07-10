Hearing officer recommends former Johnson County prosecutor be disbarred

Brad Cooper left office after pleading guilty to felonies in a domestic battery incident involving his then-girlfriend.

The Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission had already decided to suspend Cooper's license to practice law in Indiana. Cooper will remain a convicted felon until at least mid-July 2022.

The hearing officer noted Cooper had substance abuse and anger-control issues for years before the Mar. 4, 2019 incident, but he didn't seek treatment until after that incident.