Suspect in weeks long manhunt arrested after head-on crash

The suspect had been the primary suspect in a three-county crime spree in which multiple vehicles had been stolen.

SHELBURN, Ind. — A three week-long manhunt ended with a suspect in custody, after a head-on crash early Monday morning.



Sullivan County sheriff’s investigators had been working for several weeks to locate a suspect wanted on multiple warrants. Dalton Hood, 21 of West York, IL, was wanted for weapon offenses, drugs charges and theft.



Hood had been the primary suspect in a three-county crime spree in which multiple vehicles had been stolen. Some of those vehicles were later found crashed or burnt, according to authorities.



Police also believed Hood was a suspect in a northern Sullivan County theft from a residence, which had been caught on camera last week.

Sullivan County sheriff's said early Monday morning officials received information that Hood may be in the Shelburn area.



As officers arrived, they spotted Hood on Maple Street, driving a 1990 Toyota pickup truck. As the officers attempted to stop Hood, he fled north in the vehicle.



When Hood came up to the US 41 intersection, he turned southbound onto the northbound lane of US 41.

That's when Hood collided head-on with a northbound semi-tractor trailer.



After the crash Hood got out of the truck and ran west. Hood was apprehended after a brief chase.



Officials said Hood, who was not injured in the crash or during the apprehension, had dyed his hair orange in an attempt to conceal his identity.

The truck that Hood was driving had been reported stolen from Vigo County.



The semi driver, Murrell Bedwell, 69, of Shelburn, was not injured.



Hood was transported to the Sullivan County Jail, charged with the following:

Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, a level 6 felony

Resisting Law Enforcement, a level 6 felony

Possession of Marijuana, a class A misdemeanor

Leaving scene of a Property Damage Crash, a class B misdemeanor

Hood was served with Indiana warrants for:

Auto Theft, a level 6 felony

Conversion, a level 6 felony

Residential Entry, a level 6 felony

Criminal Mischief, a class B misdemeanor

Railroad Trespass, a class B misdemeanor

His bonds total $52,000.

Additionally, a hold was placed on Hood in Crawford County, IL, for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of a Firearm.