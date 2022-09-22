'He is unconscious, what did you give him?' | Delaware County man charged with selling drugs leading to other man's death

Anthony Tiller is accused of providing what is believed to be Oxycodone pills to Brian Bell, who later overdosed and died June 18.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A Delaware County man is charged with dealing in a controlled substance causing death.

Anthony Tiller is accused of providing what is believed to be Oxycodone pills to Brian Bell, who later overdosed and died June 18.

Detectives identified Tiller after checking Bell's phone and finding messages between Tiller and Bell about alleged drug deals.

Hours after the alleged drug deal, court documents allege Jennifer Bell sent Tiller a message stating, "He is unconscious, what did you give him?"