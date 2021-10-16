UPDATE: IMPD locates car suspected in deadly southwest side hit-and-run

The pedestrian was critically injured in the crash Friday and taken to an area hospital where she died shortly after arriving, according to IMPD.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed in a tweet Sunday that detectives have located a white Ford Taurus that allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

Officers were called to a report of a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian at around 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15. IMPD said the crash happened in the 3300 block of South Rybolt Avenue, near the intersection of Kentucky Avenue and Mann Road.

Authorities have not released her name.

Investigators used parts collected at the scene of the crash to identify the suspect vehicle. They asked the public to keep an eye out for a white 2013-2019 Ford Taurus. The front corner of the car will be damaged and the bottom half of the headlight assembly will be missing.

Sunday morning, police said they had located the vehicle.

IMPD Hit and Run Detectives would like to the thank the Community for their assistance in this case. The vehicle in question was located. Detectives continue to investigate this case. #PathForward #WeAreIMPD https://t.co/nLKyBnHYY8 — IMPD (@IMPDnews) October 17, 2021

Anyone with information about this fatal hit-and-run incident asked to call IMPD at (317)327-6549 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317)262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.