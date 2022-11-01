Indiana man arrested for child sex crimes dating back to late 1990s

State police are asking anyone with information, or who could be a victim in relation to this case, to contact Trooper Mackenzie Benham at 812-248-4374.

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — A southern Indiana man is facing 11 charges for child sex crimes dating back to the late 1990s, and more could be coming.

Indiana state troopers arrested Rex Sheckell, 57, of Lanesville, Indiana, and investigators are asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim of his to come forward.

An investigation into Sheckell began in early July, after a victim contacted police.

Investigators spent months looking into the case and interviewing several people, including Sheckell.

Sheckell now stands accused of child molestation and other crimes that, police say, occurred in the late 1990s and early 2000s at his home and a camp located in Harrison County.

Based on information gathered during the investigation, an arrest warrant was requested and approved for Sheckell on Thursday. Troopers arrested Sheckell at his home that same day.

Sheckell has been charged with:

Four counts of felony child molesting, victim less than 14 years old

Five counts of felony incest

Felony sexual misconduct with a minor

Felony performance before a minor that is harmful to minors

He's being held at the Harrison County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond. He has his initial hearing on Friday and will return to court for a pretrial conference on Nov. 17 at 1:30 p.m.

As the case unfolds, state police are continuing to investigate.