Hancock County Sheriff warning parents about man approaching children

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — The Hancock County Sheriff's Department is issuing a warning to parents after a man allegedly approached children waiting for the bus Monday morning.

Police said a dark blue or black sedan was seen driving through The Havens subdivision near Co. Rd. 500 W and U.S. 40. The vehicle reportedly had a handicapped or disabled placard hanging from the rearview mirror. A man, believed to be in his mid-20s, was asking children if they needed a ride to school.

Police asked parents to consider having a conversation with children about the dangers of riding with a stranger. They also suggested parents accompany younger children at the bus stop. If anything suspicious is observed, police ask parents or students to call 911 immediately.

Deputies stayed in the area during the remaining bus routes, canvased the area, and continue to investigate.

The Southern Hancock School Corporation confirmed to 13News it is aware of the reports.

It issued the following statement:

We encourage all students and families to use caution at the bus stop. Families should consider having a discussion with their students about the dangers of interacting with strangers. Younger students should always be accompanied to their stop by an adult. If you or your student sees anything or anyone suspicious around our buses or bus stops, please call 911 immediately. Our goal is to make sure all students arrive at school and back home safely each day.