Greenfield Police concerned about realistic-looking BB guns, with increase in incidents

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Law enforcement leaders in Hancock County are fed up with the recent rise in incidents involving guns. On Tuesday, the sheriff, chiefs of police and county prosecutor released a joint letter standing against gun violence in their communities.

Just last month, police officers in Hancock County took 38 reports that involved guns. A closer look at the numbers shows the most reports were in Greenfield, with 19 incidents.

“In some cases, a gun was stolen or we were there to take a report and a gun was present or a gun was used,” said Chief Brian Hartman, of Greenfield Police.

Hartman said most incidents are isolated, but a few have been unusual, including a couple of drive-by shootings and teens carrying guns.

He doesn’t believe the ongoing gun violence in Marion County has a direct impact on Hancock County, but he does admit it makes it easier for residents to illegally obtain a gun.

“Not that we have these crimes every day or every week here in Greenfield or Hancock County, but they are becoming more prevalent,” Hartman said.

He said what concerns him the most is the number of teens involved.

Just this summer, Greenfield Police were called to Riley Park after a group was pointing guns at other people. After a closer look, police realized one of those guns was real. The others were BB guns.

“A lot of these are BB guns, but they look real,” Hartman said.

At the police department, Hartman showed how realistic a BB gun looks compared to a real gun. He says even with a well-trained eye, it’s hard to spot the difference.

“If you can tell at the end, there is no orange on them. They both have the same caliber hole,” he demonstrated. “BB guns even have a magazine that comes out of them.”

Hartman encourages parents to talk to their kids about the risks.

“My biggest concern is a juvenile is going to have a handgun or point a handgun at a law-abiding citizen and we are going to have a senseless death over a BB gun,” Hartman said.

It’s a serious message to the community as Hancock County leaders band together to curb this violent trend.