Hancock County looks to stop road sign thefts

A rash of road sign thefts is occurring in rural Hancock County, southeast of Greenfield.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Hancock County Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for sign stealers after the highway department said more than 30 road signs went missing.

According to the sheriff's office, the sign thefts are occurring in the rural area southeast of Greenfield.

Three stop signs were stolen last week.

The thefts are becoming costly to taxpayers as every sign must be replaced, including labor hours to replace them.

More importantly, according to a post on the sheriff's Facebook page, the sign thefts are causing a safety issue for drivers.

"Signs are being taken from locations where drivers may not know about a sharp curve, or a required stop, especially if drivers can’t tell which intersection they are approaching," the post cautioned.

The safety issue is even greater since this is occurring in remote areas where the theft may go unnoticed for some time. The highway and sheriff’s departments are taking steps to stop the thefts and save taxpayer money, avoid crashes and hold those responsible accountable for their actions.

Deputies are increasing patrols in the area, and the highway department is also taking steps to catch the thieves.