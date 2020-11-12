Hancock Co. SWAT callout ends with man taken to hospital

The sheriff's office said a domestic situation led to a standoff that lasted more than eight hours west of Maxwell overnight.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A domestic situation led to an overnight SWAT callout in rural Hancock County, and ended with a man taken to an Indianapolis hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The woman involved was not hurt.

According to a statement released by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office Friday morning, Brian Abney, 40, was taken to the hospital in stable condition early Friday after the tactical team found him inside a house, conscious and alert, but with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Deputies were first called just after 7 p.m. Thursday night to the house on North Fortville Pike west of Maxwell for a domestic disturbance.

The Sheriff's Office reported Ronnell Smith, 50, and Abney were involved in an argument and he allegedly threatened her with a handgun.

Once deputies arrived, Smith was able to get out and meet with them. But Abney stayed inside.

Deputies made several attempts over several hours to communicate with Abney and get him to surrender.

When he refused, the Hancock County Joint Tactical Team entered the house and found Abney, wounded.

Hancock County safety agencies were on the scene for over eight hours by the Sheriff's Department account.