Detectives ask for help identifying suspect in Hamilton County shooting

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a shooting that happened Thursday night.
Deputies were called to the intersection of 146th Street and River Road around 11:15 p.m. on reports of a person shot.
When deputies arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an Indianapolis hospital and is reported to be in good condition.
A preliminary investigation determined the suspect fired multiple rounds from his vehicle at another vehicle that was sitting at the traffic light.
The suspect is described as a Black man in his early 20s and was believed to be driving a metallic, red, four-door sedan, possibly a Hyundai Elantra.
Anyone with information on the incident or suspect is asked to call the Investigations Division at 317-776-9887, the HCSO Crime Tips line at 317-776-5848 or Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.
