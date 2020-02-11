Hamilton County sheriff looking for man in connection with stolen vehicle

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man in connection with a stolen vehicle case.
Around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, the sheriff’s office was called to the 26000 block of Rulon Road in Cicero. The homeowner at the location told authorities they left around 3 p.m. and returned a short time later to find their green 2000 Ford F250 missing.
Investigators are now attempting to locate Travis White for questioning in this case.
If you have any information on where he is located, please call the HCSO non-emergency dispatch number at 317-773-1282. Investigations Lt. Dixon is handling this case.