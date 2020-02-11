Hamilton County sheriff looking for man in connection with stolen vehicle

Investigators are now attempting to locate Travis White for questioning in this stolen vehicle case.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man in connection with a stolen vehicle case.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, the sheriff’s office was called to the 26000 block of Rulon Road in Cicero. The homeowner at the location told authorities they left around 3 p.m. and returned a short time later to find their green 2000 Ford F250 missing.

Investigators are now attempting to locate Travis White for questioning in this case.