Hamilton County man charged with 9 counts of child porn possession

FISHERS, Ind. — A 40-year-old man from Fishers is under arrest for possession of child porn.

Nathanial Cornelius is facing nine felony charges of possession of child porn.

Police began investigating Cornelius after getting a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Police claim child sex abuse material was located on a computer.

Cornelius is being held at the Hamilton County Jail on a $100,000 bond.