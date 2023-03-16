Hamilton County man charged with 9 counts of child porn possession

FISHERS, Ind. — A 40-year-old man from Fishers is under arrest for possession of child porn.
Nathanial Cornelius is facing nine felony charges of possession of child porn.
Police began investigating Cornelius after getting a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Police claim child sex abuse material was located on a computer.
Cornelius is being held at the Hamilton County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
He was investigated by the Hamilton County Metro Child Exploitation Task Force, which includes detectives from Westfield, Fishers, Carmel, Noblesville and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. The task force focuses on internet crimes against children and investigates child exploitation cases in Hamilton, Hancock, Madison, and Tipton counties.