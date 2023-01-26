Hamilton County sheriff warns of scam callers trying to get money

The callers tell their victim they need to pay a fine with a gift card or wire transfer to avoid arrest.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is again warning residents of scammers who are trying to get money from unsuspecting victims over the phone.

The department said it has been made aware of phone calls from the scammers who are threatening arrest for missing jury duty, a court date, or some other bogus offense. The caller tells the victim they can avoid arrest by paying a fine via wire transfer or pre-paid gift card.

The calls are coming from a "spoofed" phone number to make it appear as if the call is coming from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's department said the callers may even use the names of actual deputies or court employees in an attempt to validate the call.

The department is reminding people that their office does not serve arrest warrants over the phone. Also, most agencies will not collect fines through wire transfers or pre-paid gift cards.

If you have reason to believe the person who called you is not an official county employee, the sheriff's department says you should hang up and call the agency back directly. Some of the scammers have been giving out a phone number their targeted victim can call to verify the fine or arrest warrant, but that number is also not connected to an official agency.